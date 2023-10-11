Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Has $2.29 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,679,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,793,000 after acquiring an additional 916,971 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,601,000 after acquiring an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,932. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

