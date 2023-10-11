Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1.18 Million in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,374,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 104,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,139,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 42,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,264. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 162.85% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.53%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

