Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $1 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of ZTO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. 659,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,907. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.07. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

