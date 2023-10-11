Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $2.95 Million in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,357,000 after acquiring an additional 426,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,008,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after acquiring an additional 799,459 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,851,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.83. 90,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,070. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.55.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHX. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,884 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,740 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

