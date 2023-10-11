Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $246,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,333. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

