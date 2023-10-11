Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 165.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

