Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,083,000,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,333. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $94.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.44.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

