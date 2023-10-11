Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Purchases New Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.29% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 51.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,259.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,709.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,160. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. 86,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The company has a market cap of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

About Trinseo

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

