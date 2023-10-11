Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.75. 618,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.97.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

