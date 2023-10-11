Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Reduces Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOMA traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 15,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.92 million, a P/E ratio of -154.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $220.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

