Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 10,600 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lessened its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. 34,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,080.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $534,726 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.