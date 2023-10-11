Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 135,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.6% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,025,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,906,627. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

