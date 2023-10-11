Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 4,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 192,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,491,000 after purchasing an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.83. 266,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

