Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 66,892 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,892 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 912,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 534.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 298,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,495,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 181,957 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

GSBD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.16 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 216.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

