Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 8,500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.2% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $14.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.14. 808,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,124. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.60 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $529.33 and a 200 day moving average of $464.17.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

