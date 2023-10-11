Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Sells 9,501 Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,501 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

RSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,468. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.