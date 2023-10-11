Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.07. 515,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,750,271. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock valued at $146,958,932 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

