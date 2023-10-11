Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,395 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,575,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,116,234. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

