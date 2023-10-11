Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.95.

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.59. 2,575,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,116,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

