Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Trims Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,745,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $58,631,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 167,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53.

UGI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

