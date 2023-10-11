IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 51,555 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $47,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. 4,133,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,325,244. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KO

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.