IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $16,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.83. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock worth $11,369,101 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

