IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 5,419 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $45,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $561.17. The company had a trading volume of 200,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,806. The stock has a market cap of $248.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

