IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 181,974 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.65. 2,021,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113,979. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

