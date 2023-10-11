IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.25. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.