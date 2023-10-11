IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,730 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $38,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $375.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,012. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,562,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.