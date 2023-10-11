IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $89.04. 296,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,022,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.