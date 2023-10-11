IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.92. The company had a trading volume of 383,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,594. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.98 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

