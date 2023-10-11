IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $30.51 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 2,410,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,778,391. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

