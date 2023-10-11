IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. 729,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,546. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.71 and a 200 day moving average of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

