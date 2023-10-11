IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,581 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $70,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 57,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $858.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $354.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $853.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $787.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

