IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,392 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. 358,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,397. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

