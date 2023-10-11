IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 7,643 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,048,552,000 after buying an additional 1,551,053 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.22. 254,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,664. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.