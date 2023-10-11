IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.57. The stock had a trading volume of 228,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.