IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $17.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3,077.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,833.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

