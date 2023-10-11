Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

