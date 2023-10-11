Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,359 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.49% of Independent Bank worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $118,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

