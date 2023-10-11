Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.75.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.