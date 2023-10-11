Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.28.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

