Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $27.92 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $497.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.80.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

