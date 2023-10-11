Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

