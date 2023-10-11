Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $57.42 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.14% of Williams Companies worth $57,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

