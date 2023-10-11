Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank OZK lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 31,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 246,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 396,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

TFC opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

