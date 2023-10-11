Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

