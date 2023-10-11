Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.86 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

