Inlet Private Wealth LLC Acquires 925 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after buying an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,191. The company has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.