Inlet Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.5% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.31.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $7.37 on Wednesday, hitting $278.62. 828,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day moving average is $241.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

