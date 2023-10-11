Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $560.93. 270,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,076. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $554.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.32.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

