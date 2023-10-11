Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 1.3% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.97. 449,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,961,192. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.98 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.