Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 58,830 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,830 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cannae by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cannae by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 252,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,542. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.80). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,601.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

